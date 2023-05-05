Family Outings with Mom: Mother’s Day 2023 Events

Looking for Mother’s Day celebration ideas? Our calendar is full of fun activities to share with mom, and we’ve listed some of our favorites below. Happy Mother’s Day!

FRIDAY MAY 5 – SUNDAY MAY 7

Mother’s Day Vendor Event at Franklin Place Mall

Vendors and crafters will be set up at Franklin Place Mall for your gift giving needs.



SATURDAY MAY 6

Mothers Day Shopping Event at Whiskey Bean Boutique

Shop over 30 small businesses, including a henna station and a tie-dye station. There will also be a food truck, photo booth, and door prizes.



Mother’s Day Floral Design Class with Beautiful Blooms by Jen

$45 a person gets you all materials, tools and instruction to design a beautiful spring arrangement to take home! Make a day of it and grab lunch in downtown Sylvania. Shopping at Beautiful Blooms will begin at 1:30 (You get 10% off anything you purchase!) and class will begin at 1:45pm.



SUNDAY MAY 7

Flower Arranging Workshop at Toledo Zoo

What better way to celebrate the mothers and grandmothers in our lives than by spending an afternoon creating beautiful memories and floral arrangements together. No previous floral arranging experience is necessary, just bring your creative spirit. Guided by a member of the Zoo’s horticulture department, each participant will be provided with the flowers and materials to craft their own florist quality arrangements valued at over $100.





MONDAY MAY 8

Mother’s Day Crafting at the Locke Branch Library

Kids and teens can make a photo craft and card to give to someone special.



FRIDAY MAY 12

Night Market in the Garden

Celebrate the opening of the annual Night Market season by strolling the beautiful grounds of the Toledo Botanical Garden, shopping with artisan sellers and exploring the Artist Village. The night market may be only one night but the Artist Village Spring Sale spans the entire Mother’s Day weekend.



SATURDAY MAY 13 and SUNDAY MAY 14

Motherhood ‘N’ Baked Goods

Motherhood ‘N’ Baked Goods is a bake sale fundraiser and outdoor event honoring mothers and daughters. The weekend is designed to provide your family and our community with an exciting and safe way to celebrate Mother’s Day! Generations of Her looks forward to offering treats, resources, and opportunities for all generations to enjoy and benefit from.



SATURDAY MAY 13

Mother’s Day at Callisto Terra

Celebrate your momma with glass candles, roses, and hearts. Make memories together with a gift that won’t wilt – time together! She’ll love the FREE gift she gets just for being your momma & taking our Mother’s Day Class; bring her in for a time of creativity, peace, & time together.



Mother’s Day Weekend Flower Arrangement Workshop

Create a lovely spring arrangement for (or with!) that special lady in your life. Attendees will be able to make an arrangement of their own unique style with the help of our team. Choose the size that fits your needs! Price is per arrangement/individual.



SUNDAY MAY 14

Mothers Day Brunch at The Heights

Join Chef Rigot and his amazing culinary team to celebrate Mothers Day! Adults $50 per person and children under 12 are $20 before tax and gratuity. Also offering a build your own bloody Mary and/or mimosa bar for $20 for two drinks! This is a pre-paid experience. Regular menu will not be available. Reservations can be made on Open Table!



Mother’s Day Buffet at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

Salute all moms on their special day! There will be a great buffet spread complete with pastries, omelet and ham carving stations, sausage gravy & biscuits, fruit, fried chicken, assorted sides…something for EVERYONE!



Mother’s Day Buffet at Heather Downs Country Club

Enjoy Carved Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Shrimp Scampi, Lemon Dill Salmon and much more during this Mother’s Day Buffet. Two seating times available: 11am and 1:30pm. Tickets can only be purchased through the Heather Downs Country Club website. All seats are pre-paid for this event as seating is limited.

Little Mermaid Jr., Mother’s Day Performances

Join Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder and the rest of the cast of Little Mermaid Jr. for Mother’s Day! Performances are being held at 1pm and 4pm. This is a condensed version of the full Broadway show, perfect for little ones!

Glass City Pearl Mother’s Day Cruise

BOGO tickets – Bring mom/grandmother out for a wonderful cruise on the river…ALL mothers/grandmothers are FREE with the purchase of another ticket. All food and drinks including alcoholic beverages are welcome and a small cooler to keep items cold.

